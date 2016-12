Ralph Lauren Spring 2015 Ready-to-Wear Collection Runway Show

9.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The Ralph Lauren Spring 2015 collection is just the breath of fresh air we have been waiting for! The theme of this collection could easily be called “fashion you can actually wear,” because these were all pieces we could see ourselves wearing on the street or to the office. Bright, saturated colors are paired with beige neutrals to create a very wearable line of practical outfits with fashionable pops of color. Of course, elegance with a focus on wearability is exactly what we have come to expect from Ralph Lauren, with his Polo line that has set the standard for stylish, practical, everyday clothes for decades now. The high/low combination of shimmery, gauzy fabrics with sporty jodhpurs and cargo pants gave us inspirations for ways to dress up an everyday wardrobe and turn heads without being overdressed or impractical.

The collection starts out with a gorgeous silky royal purple one-shoulder top paired with beige cropped slacks. The swath of fabric across the front and the train hanging down the side and back make this a definite fashion statement, bringing the ballroom to the sidewalk in a completely natural way. We could see ourselves wearing the lemon yellow overcoat just about every day in the rainy spring, because the gray weather is no reason for us not to enjoy the bright colors of spring. A bright orange, sheer button down jacket doubles as a shirt in warmer weather, proving that organza fabrics are just as beautiful in military-style designs as they are in fancy dresses. We were absolutely swept away by the Mad Men-inspired power suits, with the cinched-in waists and peplum (but not too much peplum) jackets. Finished off with feminine fedoras, these outfits brought modern sophistication to a retro elegance that we frankly think never should have gone away. We can’t wait to get our hands on some of these pieces ourselves and add them to our own spring wardrobes!

