Stylish Eve 2013 Outfits: Layered One-Shoulder Shirts are a Hit

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_01

From the time they arrived on the fashion scene in the 1980’s, one-shoulder shirts still will not go out of style or demand. Whether it is hot or cold weather, this work-around style holds its own with acasual and chic vibe. Put your cami to use this fall, our stylists have given you a number of great ideas on how to make your shirt work, no matter what kind of weather you are in. If you live in an area that has mild winters, you have even more reason to have fun this fall with this trend. A sheer one-shoulder shirt is ready to rock with shorts, a great pair of jeans, and even a hot maxi skirt.

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_02

You can easily take this look from casual to chic, depending on what accessories you use, or how you decide to dress the look up. Whether you are rocking cute Chuck Taylor’s or fierce pumps, a sheer shirt is a must-have item. Cargo pants and a one-shoulder shirt make a perfect pairing. However, if you are going for a dress-up look, a kimono sleeve style one-shoulder shirt is divine. Start shopping for the perfect off-shoulder shirt outfit today from our Stylish Eve 2013 Outfits Fashion Guide. [All purchasing details via our “One-Shoulder Shirt Outfits” Collection on Polyvore].

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_03

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_05

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_06

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_08

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_09

Stylish-Eve-2013-Outfits-Whether-it-is-Hot-or-Cold-Layered-One-Shoulder-Shirts-are-a-Hit_10

Written by Kia McClain

Kia McClain at Expedia CruiseShip Centers: Kia McClain is an avid lover of fashion and style; she started her fashion-writing career as a ghostwriter and stylist. Kia is also a successful entertainer and syndicated, freelance writer at Yahoo! As a poet and spoken word artist (Fierce), she became a top ten artist on popular music sites. This exposure led to her becoming a radio personality at 99.3 the Joynt, where she had a show with World Famous DJ DX, close friend to Nicki Minaj. Nicki often created drops for the show and stopped by the station as an indie artist. Kia also met celebrity photographer, KJ Anderson, who started an entertainment company with her, VRE7.com. She served as co-CEO of the company for over two years. Kia has worked with world-renowned celebrities such as Jeff Timmons of the multi-platinum boy band, 98 Degrees and more with her own marketing company, PitchSavvy.com.

