Stylish Eve 2013 Outfits: Layered One-Shoulder Shirts are a Hit

From the time they arrived on the fashion scene in the 1980’s, one-shoulder shirts still will not go out of style or demand. Whether it is hot or cold weather, this work-around style holds its own with acasual and chic vibe. Put your cami to use this fall, our stylists have given you a number of great ideas on how to make your shirt work, no matter what kind of weather you are in. If you live in an area that has mild winters, you have even more reason to have fun this fall with this trend. A sheer one-shoulder shirt is ready to rock with shorts, a great pair of jeans, and even a hot maxi skirt.

You can easily take this look from casual to chic, depending on what accessories you use, or how you decide to dress the look up. Whether you are rocking cute Chuck Taylor’s or fierce pumps, a sheer shirt is a must-have item. Cargo pants and a one-shoulder shirt make a perfect pairing. However, if you are going for a dress-up look, a kimono sleeve style one-shoulder shirt is divine. Start shopping for the perfect off-shoulder shirt outfit today from our Stylish Eve 2013 Outfits Fashion Guide. [All purchasing details via our “One-Shoulder Shirt Outfits” Collection on Polyvore].

