The 29 Best and Worst Dresses At The 2019 Oscars

2019 Oscars is the biggest show of the year and Hollywood’s long-awaited night. It brings out the best and worst in the fashion industry, from classic Hollywood glamour to others that got us all really disappointed.

The 2019 Oscars was full of on-key competence and humor, and boring and awkward speeches, well… let’s say this matched the worn dresses.

With bold metallics and vibrant hues, some choices were winners, and others were a total fail.

Here, we are breaking down the standouts and letdowns from the 2019 Oscars

Let’s start with the best dressed.

#1 Amandla Stenberg in Miu Miu

#2 Ashley Graham in Zac Posen

#3 Brie Larson in Celine

#4 Charlize Theron in Dior

#5 Constance Wu in Custom Versace

#6 Emilia Clarke in Balmain

#7 Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

#8 Gal Gadot in Givenchy

#9 Gemma Chan in Valentino

#10 Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford

#11 Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen

#12 Marie Kondo in Jenny Packham

#13 Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab

#14 Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

#15 Allison Williams in Armani Privé

#16 Elisabeth Moss in Dior

#17 Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

#18 Regina King in Oscar de la Renta

#19 Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

As for those who ruined the night for us, these are some worst dressed celebrities that will make you just wonder, WHY THOU?

#20 Awkwafina in DSquared

#21 Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli

#22 Linda Cardellini in Schiaparelli

#23 Marianne Farley in Maria Karimi

#24 Maya Rudolph in Giambattista Valli

#25 Meagan Good in Georges Chakra

#26 Melissa McCarthy in Brandon Maxwell

#27 Olivia Colman in Prada

#28 Rachel Weisz in Givenchy

#29 Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell

This night was not only about fashion, you can also check The Best and Worst Moments of the 2019 Oscars, according to The New York Times.

