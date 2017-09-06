This Fall is Red, a.k.a The Color of the Season

2 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The Fall/Winter 2017 runways in Paris, Milan and New York have inspired us with the newest and latest beauty looks for this Fall.

It has nothing exceptional actually, except that it is ALL IN RED; red lips, red lids, red nails, red eyeliners and even red accessories.

So yes, you have figured it out right: Red is the new hype.

Here are some of our favorite “Red Moments” we loved from the runways:

Milan Fashion Week was featured all in red.

It is noted that the beauty looks from the Italian Fashion shows were topped up with rebellious and daring red makeup, and the designers weren’t even shy to dress their models all in red.

As for New York Fashion week, it was not at all less eccentric in colors as the Milan’s.

Deep burgundy nails, muted red lips and other red catchy parts were all over the runway.

Another Smokin’ Hot lineup was the Paris Fall Fashion Week highlight.

Paris, this Fall, was full of red standouts. The designers have scattered different random pieces all over the runway, and again, all in red.

As you can see, we have rounded up the best beauty looks from all Fall 2017 Runway Shows that were spiced up with red, while some other designers, like Givenchy, had all interim collection entirely in red, a.k.a. the color of the season.

