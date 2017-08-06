This Little Japanese Girl And Her Pet Poodle Are Friendship Goals

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Searching for more evidence that dogs are man’s best friend? Look at these photographs illustrating the friendship of Mame the one-year-old Japanese girl with her pet poodle, Riku.

Mame’s Grandma documents all their moments on Instagram where the two friends have become very popular and loved. Since their first post, these two have managed to capture the hearts of all viewers and build a network of more than 119k followers. We consider Mame as the luckiest baby of her age because she doesn’t only have one pet, she has two other dogs called Gaku and Qoo. Riku is the closest to her heart, however. Being so heartwarming and adorable has qualified them to become the ultimate friendship goals.

The bond between these two cuties is unbreakable as they literally do everything together. In these photos, you are going to see them sharing food, playing, reading, dressing alike, sleeping, and celebrating. Aren’t you jealous? We know we are but we can’t help but fall in love with them.

