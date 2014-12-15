Two Easy DIY Ways to Make Frosted Christmas Candle Votives at Home

33.6k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Christmas is the perfect time to decorate your house with beautiful little trinkets and ornaments to make it look festive! When the weather is turning grey and dreary, it’s always nice to have something indoors that looks warm, cosy and beautiful. This is a video from The Sparkly Lifestyle that tells you how to make holiday votive candles that look like they are covered in frost and snow, and we absolutely love this idea! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Yule, or any other winter holiday, this is the perfect easy craft for you to add a little bit of extra sparkle to your decorations! The way the candle shines through the frosty glass is really beautiful and definitely takes any glass candle jar from boring to spectacular! I’m thinking of putting a whole row of them on my mantelpiece in front of a beautiful evergreen garland. Just be careful about fires. You might want to use battery candles instead of real candles if you’re putting these around flammable decorations.

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

There are two basic options for making these cute votive candle holders – you can use fake snow to give it a frosty effect, or you can use Epsom salts to give it a more snowy or icy effect. We think they both look fantastic. And the project is super easy – all you have to do is coat a glass candle jar with Mod Podge, roll it in the fake snow or Epsom salts, and let it dry! For a little more holiday sparkle, you might want to think about adding some coloured glitter in as well. This is a perfect easy project you can do with kids, and they will love making plain glass jars exciting and sparkly! If you try this craft, we’d love to see your pictures and to hear back about how it worked on our Facebook page.

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus

Share on Facebook Tweet Google Plus



Leave your vote 14 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 14 Upvotes: 14 Upvotes percentage: 100.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%