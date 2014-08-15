Water Discus Underwater Hotel in Dubai

14.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Visually stunning is the only way to describe the design of these underwater hotels, the brainchild of Deep Ocean Technology who has offices in Switzerland, Poland and the Maldives. While up until recently these were purely designs, everything has begun to change and what were 3-D virtual images and drawings on paper are now in the process of becoming a very exciting reality. One wants to say these designs are ground-breaking, but actually they are water-breaking, and the level of excitement being generated around this project is quite remarkable. The initial collaboration and recently announced contract has seen Dubai-based construction company Drydocks World and Swiss firm BIG InvestConsult, acting on behalf of Deep Ocean Technology, agree to develop a number of underwater hotels in the Gulf region, including a Water Discus Hotel in Dubai.

Deep Ocean technology indicates that “Water Discus Hotels comprise two discs – an underwater and above-water one. This combination will allow guests to admire the depths of the ocean while making the most of the warm climate. The two parts of the structure are connected by three solid legs and a vertical shaft containing a lift and stairway.” Safety is a primary concern in the design, and this even takes into account the effects of a tsunami! The actual hotel comprises two discs, one above water level and one below, which are connected by lifts and a stairway. Each hotel will have 21 bedrooms in the lower disc and the underwater element is closely connected to its marine environment through a diving platform. Clearly this will be a hotel with an element of exclusivity, and ease of access has been guaranteed with a heliport located on the top of the upper disc. We’re sure there will be much more to discover about the Water Discus Hotel in Dubai and we will update you on its progress later in the year.

