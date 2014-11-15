Whiten Your Teeth Naturally With These 10 Effective Home-Based Ideas

51.8k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

We know that today all of you want to have beautiful white teeth and that lovely fresh and clean feeling in your mouth. To be able to smile with confidence can make such a difference to the way you feel about yourself. However not all of us can afford regular trips to the orthodontist for a teeth-whitening procedure. Well the good news is that you don’t have to shell out a small fortune once every six months to get your teeth looking almost bleached white. Instead, following some of these tips and ideas gathered together by Ela Gale can save you a fortune and achieve remarkably effective results at the same time. What we like most about this video is that Ela gives you a variety of options. Two months ago we posted a video on how to naturally clean your teeth using baking soda and lemon juice, which incredibly, nearly half a million of you shared with your friends. However we were also aware that a number of you were concerned about the acidity of lemon juice and its effect on your tooth enamel.

Well while the effect of the baking soda is intended to neutralize the acidity of the lemon, it doesn’t do that completely. As a consequence, we wanted to do a little more digging around, and we really like many of the ideas suggested instead of the baking soda and lemon juice option. Not only did we come across a few surprises, like using banana peel or olive oil, but Ela also includes some great tips not only on how to whiten your teeth the natural way, but on how to keep them white afterwards. After all, in so many instances in life, prevention is far better than cure! So try out some of these ideas and let us know via our Facebook page how you got on. Better still, if you have a home-based tip for whitening your teeth that works for you, why not tell us about that too?

