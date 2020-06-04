10 Make-Up Tips for Beginners to Get a Great Look with Little Effort

20 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Who isn’t fascinated by hollywood actresses? I bet you’ve tried to mimick them whether in style or make-up. If you’re a beginner, then this is for you. Easy make-up tips and tricks from the best in Hollywood.

Mario Dedivanovic

We cannot talk about make-up tips without mentioning Mario Dedivanovic who is one of the most popular make-up artists out there with more than 3 million followers on Instagram. He’s worked with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Naomie Watts.

#1 How to Avoid a Cracked Finish

This tip is simple and basic but many tend to forget all about it. Just scrub the lips with a toothbrush before applying any product to avoid a cracked finish.

Jennifer Anniston

Jennifer Anniston, or I should say, our all-time favorite, Rachel Green. Since she has first appeared and until today, the 51-year-old actress has not failed to turn heads with her simplicity, amazing physique, and her overall amazing look.

Let’s see one of Anniston’s make-up tricks that she uses to accentuate her look. Have you ever noticed how her eyes glow?

#2 How to Get Glowing Eyes

The trick is your lower eyelids. Anniston adds light dusting of her shimmery beige eyeshadow on her bottom lashes as well. It’s not noticeable from afar. It gives her eyes the glowing look that you see.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, a celebrity with 173 million followers on Instagram, has one simple make-up tip that anyone can apply:

#3 Can’t Get Enough of Moisturizing

“First, I have moisturizer on my hands and I extra moisturize,” she said at the beginning of her tutorial. “Even if I’ve already moisturized for the day, I put on moisturizer again…I like a little bit of an oily slip for the foundation.”

If you are a huge fan of Kim Kardashian, you can watch her video for Vogue in which she shares some of her make-up tips “Guide to Viral Holiday Glam.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, also known as J. Lo, the famous actress and singer, has this bold amazing look. If you want to look like her, you’re in luck. J. Lo’s make-up artist, Scott Barnes shares some of the easiest and affordable make-up tips.

#4 How to Make Your Face Glow

Barnes suggests blending just a little amount of your moisturizer with foundation will make your face glow.

#5 How to Get the Most Natural Look

If you’re wondering whether to get powder products or creamy products, Barnes recommends “Creamy.”

Barnes said in a video: “I love cream. I think cream works primarily better than powder … it looks like it’s coming from inside the skin.”

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, the famous American singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer with a net worth of $470 million, amazes her audience with her stunning look every single time. Sir John, her make-up artist shares one of Beyonce’s make-up tips.

#6 How to Apply Your Highlighter Wisely

“Never apply highlighter to the inner parts of your cheeks – this tends to be where your pores are larger and it will look greasy as opposed to flattering. Where you position your highlighter can completely change the dynamics of your face, so apply sparingly. Do not, whatever you do, apply it to the tip of your nose. I know it’s a look that’s all over Instagram but it can make you look like a cartoon character if you go there in the cold light of day.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, the lovely actress from the Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, and Mother, who can surprise her fans with her diverse roles can keep it simple, yet amazing, when it comes to make-up.

#7 How to Keep It Simple

Her trick is not about putting too much make-up but instead she focuses on only one of her features: her eyes or her lips.

In the first picture, the strong red lipstick creates her amazing look and in the second picture, all the focus is on her eyes. Jennifer Lawrence’s simplicity teaches us that make-up is about accentuating your beauty. It is the easiest and best way to go.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress who has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100. Her latest movies are Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. She is famous for her talent and also for her amazing looks. Here’s one of her useful tips.

#8 Wet Brush or Dry Brush? Well, It Depends.

All of us just use the brush without any consideration to what we want to do. Here’s an amazing tip from Scarlet Johansson: “Use your brushes dry if you want color to be softer,” she says. “Or wet your brushes if you want defined color. I go through periods where I like to apply everything with a brush—the trick is to make sure they are really clean.”

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, the cute actress, the princess from the Princess Diaries and Andy from the Devil Wears Prada always looks so simple and amazing. Let’s see one of her make-up tips.

#9 Keep It Beautiful With this Anne Hathaway Eye Make-up Trick

Anne Hathaway has spectular eye make-up: this wonderful depth to her eyes and a well-defined eye lashes. Kate Lee, a makeup artist from Chanel explains how you can achieve the defined eye lashes and depth:

1. Line your eye lashes with a fine black liquid brush liner

2. Don’t go beyond your eyelid

3. Finish with upward points toward the end.

4. Add a bit of matte black eyeshadow to outer corners

5. For the soft gleam, mix silvery and pale gold crème shadow.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, or Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, the beautiful Naomi from the Wolf of Wall Street, and Sharon Tate from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an American actress famous not just for her roles but also for her beauty. Let’s see an easy make-up tip from Margot Robbie that you can try.

#10 How To Get the Perfect Blush

This is how make-up artist, Pati Dubroff says you can do it:

1. Add a creamy pink blush on the apple of your cheeks with your fingers right after you add foundation and let it sit for a while.

2. On top of it add light dusting of loose powder and follow it by a powder blush.

Have you tried any of these make-up tips? Which one do you like best?

