13 Photos That Show All Animals Are Cute and Not Just Cats and Dogs

There’s always an ongoing battle between dog lovers and cat lovers over which is cuter than the other. Cats are royal creatures with how they sit, stand, and move. Dogs are loyal. They are capable of loving their owners unconditionally. Cats are independent. That’s why we love them. Dogs will do anything for us. Dog lovers and cat lovers can argue forever. We wouldn’t argue with them. We would just leave them to continue their battle in peace. Here, we think that all animals are cute including, of course, cats and dogs. Let’s give other animals some space to show how cute they are. And we wouldn’t mind if cute cats and dogs, also, get in the way.

#1 This elephant who seems to be enjoying the company of his little friend

It turns out elephants are sociable creatures who are easily capable of making some unlikely new friends. The dog looks happy, too.

#2 The widowed penguins consoling each other

Who said that animals don’t have feelings? They just love as deeply as humans. Tobias Baumgaertner, who took this photo, shared the complete story of those two penguins:

“These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.”

#3 The cat smiling cheerfully with the ducks

And you thought that if a cat is here, the ducks should disappear. Well, we are glad to say that the ducks are in no danger.

#4 The mother rat and her baby

Normally, I am not so fond of rats. But with this picture, I simply couldn’t help it. They are so cute. Don’t you think?

#5 The cat and the deer

It looks like this deer has been taken completely by surprise. Isn’t this cat simply the sweetest ever?

#6 The dog and the horse who are tied together

Whoever tied these two together? I don’t think they really mind. They might be playing a game. Whoever pulls the other to the ground wins?

#7 This photo of the cow and its baby

There’s nothing compared to a mother’s love. This little calf seems comforted by the presence of the mother.

#8 The bull and the two dogs

It looks extremely cold in here but those three friends don’t mind. We don’t care how cold it is. We have each other.

#9 the baby bear kissing its mother

There is nothing better than a bear hug. Or maybe, there is. A koala kiss.

#10 The two young bears here

Don’t they look like they are best friends?

#11 Those two dogs who look like they’re twins

We simply had to include the picture of those two dogs because they are so cute.

#12 Those friends who love to dress the same

Friends do this all the time. Why don’t just dogs do the same? And you have to admit. They look great.

#13 Those puppies with the colorful hats

Those five are photogenic. And I just love them.

We’d love to hear which one is your favorite photo?

