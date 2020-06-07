Open list
15 Artworks in Tribute to Pregnant Elephant Who Dies Due to Human Cruelty

A few days ago, the internet woke up to terrible news. A pregnant elephant in India died after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Until now, no one knows who planted those explosives but the poor elephant spent days in excruciating pain. The vets couldn’t save her. The wild 15-year-old elephant was two month pregnant. She probably strayed into a village near the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad district where it ate the deadly pineapple.

Image Credit: Kerala Forest Department

The incident became known when forest official Mohan Krishnan shared the whole story on Facebook. He wrote that the firecrackers exploded in the elephant’s mouth and led to its death days later. Mohan added that the animal “didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village.” For her final days, her mouth was badly injured that she couldn’t eat. “She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months,” Mr. Krishnan said.

Image Credit: RAJESH U KRISHNA / AP

The elephant spent days standing in the water probably because she was getting relief to her injured mouth and trunk. According to officials, what probably happened is this: farmers in that area are known to scatter such deadly fruits to keep wild boar and pigs away from their crops. Her death is being investigated. Everyone is demanding justice for the poor elephant.

In the meantime, artists all around the internet have been creating fabulous artwork to honor the dead elephant and her baby.

#1

Image Credit: World Photography

#2

Image Credit: Uday Mohite

#3

Image Credit: artis_o_max

#4

Image Credit: Rabiul Islam

#5

Image Credit: arjuns_art_of_range

#6

Image Credit: way2newsapp

#7

Image Credit: art.trails

#8

Image Credit: amolgudadhe

#9

Image Credit: wirverreckenvorlachen

#10

Image Credit: creative_meets_graphic

#11

Image Credit: dipankar.art

#12

Image Credit: miss_matured

#13

Image Credit: shumilaya_khan

#14

Image Credit: shrutipillai

#15

Image Credit:Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel

