20 Perfect Examples Of Why Labradors And Retrievers Are The Best Dogs Ever

Ask anyone what their favorite breed of dog is, and there are over 100 different answers they could come up with. However, here at Stylish Eve, we have a big soft spot for Golden Retrievers and labradors, and we have come up with 20 examples of why these dogs are just so adorable.

These dogs have a reputation for being fiercely loyal, very biddable and with a very gentle nature, having been bred to help their masters in some of the harshest environments. In Labrador, just off Greenland, Labradors were bred to help fishermen bring in their nets when fishing from the shoreline. That’s hard to imagine when you look at one curled up in front of the fire with not a care in the world!

Both Golden Retrievers and Labradors are also highly intelligent breeds of dogs who respond well to training, which is why so many of them become guide dogs for the blind, and service dogs for those with physical disabilities. However, despite their ‘goody-two-shoes’ reputation, Labradors and Golden Retrievers can also get up to loads of mischief, especially when they are very young, so you have to keep on your toes when it comes to having one in the house.

Have a look at the 20 pictures we've compiled for you and we're sure you will agree that these dogs really are a breed unto their own and realize why they are just so popular.

