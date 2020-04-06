21 Fascinating Pictures Depicting How Historical Figures Would Look Today

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

I am sure that many of you have, at some point in your life, wondered what it would have been like to live in a past age. Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to live in Rome at the time of Julius Caesar, or to live in France at the time of Napoleon or during the French Revolution, providing you didn’t end up on the guillotine!?

Well, Becca Saladin was thinking slightly differently when she began her Instagram account Royalty Now. Instead of imagining what life would have been like during the reign of previous monarchs, she has reimagined them to give them a 21st-century appearance to give us all an idea of what they would look like today, dressed in today’s clothing and sporting a contemporary hairstyle.

We are quite impressed and also surprised by the results, especially when powdered wigs have been replaced by hair gel! However, if we bumped into any of these people in the street today, would we recognize any of them? Where we are concerned, the only one we might have a double-take over would be Henry Vlll as he has a totally unmistakable look about him, no matter what he is wearing.

One of the problems with using social media and encouraging comments from viewers of your work, is sometimes the responses can be a little harsh and unpleasant. However, they can also be excruciatingly funny. Troufaki13 was less than complimentary with their comment “It kinda looks like that face-swapping app and she was very badly executed ☹️.” Laurie Brigg’s response to that comment was hilarious if you know a little bit of British history – “Anne Boleyn was badly executed.”

For those of you who don’t know, Anne Boleyn, who is one of the historical figures who has been“updated”, was one of the six wives of Henry Vlll and she was executed, literally…

Becca Saladin wanted to see what historical figures might look like today, so she took images of 21 well-known people and gave them a 21 st century look.

#1 Nefertiti

#2 Julius Caesar

#3 Queen Elizabeth I #4 Alexander The Great #5 Agrippina The Younger #6 Jane Austen #7 Anne Boleyn #8 Mary, Queen Of Scots #9 Madame De Pompadour #10 Empress Elisabeth Of Austria #11 Louis XIV, The Sun King #12 Katherine Of Aragon #13 Louis XV #14 Catherine Parr #15 Marie Antionette #16 The Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov #17 Queen Isabella Of Castile #18 Emperor Augustus #19 Abraham Lincoln #20 Christina Of Denmark #21 Katherine Howard

