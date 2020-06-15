26 Creative Photoshop Edits Based on Redditors Requests

8 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

In 1988, Adobe published Photoshop for the first time, and since then, our world has never been the same. Created for editing photos, Photoshop has found its place, and it’s here to stay.

But who said Photoshop was just for business? The program is quite popular for minor edits. Is your eyeglass glare ruining your photo? Not anymore. Do you have this amazing photo but your eyes are so red that you look like the devil? Well, Photoshop can help. Is that it? No, it can do so much more. You have this amazing photo but it’s with your ex-boyfriend that you hate so much. Do you get rid of the photo? Of course, not. You edit him out of the photo. From deleting people you don’t like from photos to maybe visiting places you have never been to. With Photoshop, the sky is the limit.

Not everyone is great with Photoshop. On Reddit, there is this lovely group called Photoshop Requests where people ask Photoshop experts for help. The requests can be serious, funny, or totally out of the box. The Reddit community comes to the rescue fulfilling the weirdest of demands. There is this man who wanted to be photoshopped as Gulliver. And someone who wants a cat to breathe fire like a dragon. In this post, we’ve compiled some of the loveliest and most creative Photoshop requests.

#1 This redditor who wanted the cat to join a horror movie

#2 This dude who wanted to go somewhere else and they sent him to the moon.

#3 This man who wants to join the magical world of Super Mario

#4 Someone who wanted to be in a Jurassic Park but one photoshop expert had better ideas

#5 We don’t know why this girl is crying, but after this photoshop edit, we can imagine

#6 “Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars.” We never thought it could be true. This dog is a joker.

#7 This family of musicians who just had their youngest musician ever

#8 A Game of Thrones fan wanted Khaleesi, the cat, to sit on the Iron Throne

#9 This little girl who just discovered she has hands and the photoshop editor decided to give her something to think about

#10 This dog who could easily pass as someone from the Victoria era

#11 This Star Wars fan who wanted those two dogs to join the force

#12 This redditor who wants the cat to go where it belongs: the jungle

#13 This redditor who doesn’t dare put a hat on the cat without photoshop

#14 This redditor who wanted the cat to turn into a dragon

#15 This poster that looks so real you’d think those kids starred in Star Wars

#16 This dog that has a place somewhere else. Maybe in the jungle as the king

#17 Someone has better ideas for what Sandra Bullock is doing here and one photoshop editor made it come true

#18 This little girl looks like she’s up to something. Ooooooooooops

#19 Redditors decided to give this squirrel an amazing photo

#20 Parents of this girl wanted to put her on top of a tank. They never expected it would be this tank

#21 This little superbaby is having so much fun. Enjoying his costume and using it too

#22 And of course, this happened “While you were sleeping”

#23 One redditor wanted this cat to be skydiving but the edit turned out so much better

#24 And this cat that just looks so good on an oil painting

#25 This guy who wants to be photoshopped as Gulliver

#26 They want their daughter to look like she’s running away from a crime that she has just committed.The photoshop edits are hilarious

