Open list
0 submissions already
+ Add first item

32 Endearing Baby Photos That Will Make Your Day

1.7k Views

in Baby, General

We all love photos. Don’t we? Photos are our way of cherishing the moments, freezing time, and keeping a lovely memory, forever. They are the stories that we fail to put into words. They remind us always of our most precious moments and who’s been there with us and for us. What could be better than the photos that tell the stories of newborn babies with their bright smiles and peaceful faces? And the joy they bring to our world.

Baby photographers help parents cherish their babies’ moments. No one tells babies what to do, so it must have taken those photographers a lot of time to capture those great photos. If babies are smiling at you, they definitely like you. You can say “cheese” as much as you like, and they won’t bother looking at you. Let’s see the work of some really talented baby photographers.

1) I’m so tired. I was up all night, crying.

Credit:Lindsey Martin

2) I think they could simply fit in my pocket

Credit: Lindsey Martin

3) Didn’t I tell you never to wake me up?

Credit: Lindsey Martin

4) Cuteness overload

Credit: Lindsey Martin

5) Sweet dreams

Credit: Ashley Sasak

6) This baby is up to something

Credit: Ashley Sasak

7) I don’t feel like doing anything today. Leave me alone.

Credit: Ashley Sasak

8) What are you looking at?

Credit: Ashley Sasak

9) A bundle of joy, literally.

Credit: Babydale Photography

10) I’m so bored. Please, wake up.

Credit: Babydale Photography

11) Do I look like I care?

Credit: Blossom Brook Studio

12) Please, do not disturb. I’m trying to sleep.

Credit: Blossom Brook Studio

13) Cute baby yawn

Credit: champagnephotostudioinc

14) Do you wanna play peekaboo with me?

Credit: Fiona Murphy

15) Something to add to your bucket list

Credit: Fiona Murphy

16) I know I look cute

Credit:Fiona Murphy

17) Twinkle twinkle, little star

Credit:Julie Jolie

18) Those are my best friends

Credit: Julie Jolie

19) Somone knows how to blend in so well

Credit: Leah Laurie Photography

20) Isn’t this the most beautiful and cutest flower ever?

Credit: Leah Laurie Photography

21) Let’s do some yoga

Credit: Little Lullaby Photography

22) I said I don’t want to eat.

Credit: Little Lullaby Photography

23) I want bigger bed

Credit: Little Lullaby Photography

24) How do I look?

Credit: Martha Sobanko

25) Not everyone looks that good while sleeping

Credit: Martha Sobanko

26) Or smiles so brightly

Credit: Martha Sobanko

27) Can I borrow this hat?

Credit: Sarah Cornish

28) I simply love the colors. So cheerful

Credit: Sherine Loh Photography

29) Because friends always look alike

Credit: Sherine Loh Photography

30) We’re going on a picnic

Credit: Studio Fer Sanchez

31) Sleeping like an angel

Credit: Studio Fer Sanchez

32) Look, who’s hiding?

Credit: Studio Fer Sanchez

We’d love to hear which one is your favourite? I can’t decide. They’re all so cute.

Leave your vote

18 points
Downvote Upvote

Total votes: 22

Upvotes: 20

Upvotes percentage: 90.909091%

Downvotes: 2

Downvotes percentage: 9.090909%

This post was created with our nice and easy submission form. Create your post!

babiesbaby photographersbaby photosphotos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *