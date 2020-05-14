32 Endearing Baby Photos That Will Make Your Day

9 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

We all love photos. Don’t we? Photos are our way of cherishing the moments, freezing time, and keeping a lovely memory, forever. They are the stories that we fail to put into words. They remind us always of our most precious moments and who’s been there with us and for us. What could be better than the photos that tell the stories of newborn babies with their bright smiles and peaceful faces? And the joy they bring to our world.

Baby photographers help parents cherish their babies’ moments. No one tells babies what to do, so it must have taken those photographers a lot of time to capture those great photos. If babies are smiling at you, they definitely like you. You can say “cheese” as much as you like, and they won’t bother looking at you. Let’s see the work of some really talented baby photographers.

1) I’m so tired. I was up all night, crying.

2) I think they could simply fit in my pocket

3) Didn’t I tell you never to wake me up?

4) Cuteness overload

5) Sweet dreams

6) This baby is up to something

7) I don’t feel like doing anything today. Leave me alone.

8) What are you looking at?

9) A bundle of joy, literally.

10) I’m so bored. Please, wake up.

11) Do I look like I care?

12) Please, do not disturb. I’m trying to sleep.

13) Cute baby yawn

14) Do you wanna play peekaboo with me?

15) Something to add to your bucket list

16) I know I look cute

17) Twinkle twinkle, little star

18) Those are my best friends

19) Somone knows how to blend in so well

20) Isn’t this the most beautiful and cutest flower ever?

21) Let’s do some yoga

22) I said I don’t want to eat.

23) I want bigger bed

24) How do I look?

25) Not everyone looks that good while sleeping

26) Or smiles so brightly

27) Can I borrow this hat?

28) I simply love the colors. So cheerful

29) Because friends always look alike

30) We’re going on a picnic

31) Sleeping like an angel

32) Look, who’s hiding?

We’d love to hear which one is your favourite? I can’t decide. They’re all so cute.

