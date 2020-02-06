41 Pictures Of Finland’s Mesmerizing Forests Will Have You Amazed

1 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

When you think of Finland, a major Scandinavian country sandwiched between Sweden and Russia, what comes to mind? Lots of trees and forests, never-ending snow and over a month in winter when the sun never rises, and darkness lasts for 24 hours a day. Perhaps you think of the freezing cold and can’t picture anything beautiful or memorable. Well, one remarkable Finnish photographer has decided to change everyone’s perception of Finland and has released a set of 41 of the most mesmerizing pictures of Finland, it’s landscape, the forests and, of great importance its wildlife.

These pictures are so breathtaking that some have even credited Ossi Saarinen as proving that fairy forests exist in Finland and, once you have looked at all his photographs, it is hard to disagree. This man seems to have a symbiotic relationship with the natural environment around him, and also the animals that live there. Once you have looked at the images he has captured, you will find it almost impossible not to want to pack your bags and go there to see everything for yourself, to check that this world really exists after all. We can’t make our mind up if we prefer the landscape photographs that reveal a glorious range of colors, or those photographs of animals in the wild, especially the squirrels and foxes. Imagine what it must be like to go for a walk in your local woods and meet a moose, head on, though whether we would be so enthusiastic to meet a bear is a different matter altogether.

