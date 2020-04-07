Blind Elephant Starts to Dance When Hearing Piano Music For First Time

9 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Occasionally in life, there is no answer to the question “Why?”, especially when that question is “Why would anyone want to drag a piano into the middle of the jungle in Thailand?” Thankfully for one elephant in particular, along with her friends, Paull Barton didn’t ask himself the question and instead asked the owner of an elephant sanctuary if he might be allowed to play his piano for a blind elephant, Lam Duan.

Lam Duam had been blind for most of her life and the sanctuary was a Godsend for her, along with other injured and retired elephants that had been used in the logging industry or which were injured or handicapped street elephants. On this particular day, the blind elephant was in for an aural treat and no sooner did she hear the piano music than she began to dance – not in the way an elephant might in the circus, but more as a pensioner would at a tea dance!

Barton played everything from Chopin to Bach, and Schubert to Satie, and not only did Lam Duamreact so positively to the sound, but other elephants in the sanctuary joined in the fun and even began to sing, though only in the way that elephants do. As Barton explained, almost all elephants will react to music, and not just the piano. In fact, he achieved the same result when he played theSaiyok, a traditional Thai flute, and we have included a video not only of Lam Duam dancing to the piano, but also two elephants singing to the piano and when Barton played the Saiyok for an elephant called Plara.

We all think that Paul Barton must have the biggest heart, almost as big as that of an elephant, and we’d love to know what your reaction was after watching the videos. So, let us know in the comments section below.

