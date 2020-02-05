Dramatic Horse Pretends To Be Dead Whenever People Try To Ride Him

7.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

When most people climb onto a horse, their immediate fear is that the horse may gallop off, leaving them hanging on for dear life. Never, in your wildest dreams would you expect a horse to collapse underneath you and pretend to die, but then you haven’t met a horse called Jingang, from Mexico. Jingang is very, very special indeed and a real star actor in the equine world. We’ve watched the video of him on Instagram and we’re not convinced just how much of his antics are as a result of training by his owner Frasisco Zalasar, and how much is up to the fact this is just a seriously mischievous horse, even if he has got a really cute smile! There is no question that Jingang is a very happy horse and while many of you may wonder if he likes to play dead because he doesn’t like to be ridden, that most definitely is not the case and that his antics are clearly just because he just likes to have fun. After all, have you ever seen a horse with such a big smile when usually they are the but of jokes for having a long face!

We mentioned the phrase “playing possum” which you may or may not have heard of, but clearly Jingang has. A possum is a small marsupial, and whenever it finds itself in danger – often when confronted by a predator such as a fox or wolf, it pretends to be dead. Certain predators will not scavenge dead creatures and will only hunt live ones – well that is the theory and presumably there is only one way to find out. However, please don’t be upset as possums are seriously good actors – probably just as good as Jingang, and the possum in our photo was very much alive when the photo of it “playing dead” was taken, but you can see for yourself just how effective “playing possum” really is. Do you know of a horse, or any other pet that has a few tricks that can surprise people? If so, please tell us about them in the comments section below.

