How To Make A Romantic Cake That Will Melt Any Heart

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Many of us are so pressed for time that when it comes to Valentine’s Day, it’s a quick trip down to the supermarket to buy some heart-shaped chocolates or to get online and find something quirky and often useless after Valentine’s day is over.If someone suggested you bake a cake, you’d probably have a laugh and wonder when you could possibly find the time, yet when everything is clearly explained for you, baking a cake isn’t that time consuming, and especially this wonderful three-tier Valentine’s Day cake recipe we found for you, thanks to Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons.

One of the greatest joys of this cake is that it uses a plain box cake, which almost anyone can bake, and when it comes to decorating, you can get creative or use the suggestions in the original recipe, the choice is yours. If you do decide to add a little extra on the decoration front, one thing’s for sure, you can’t go wrong with chocolate!

The following are the ingredients and instructions for this delicious pink and white marbled vanilla-frosted Valentine’s Day cake:

INGREDIENTS

CAKE INGREDIENTS:

2 boxes of white cake mix

8 large Egg white

2 ½ C water (C = cup)

1 C canola oil

Pink gel food coloring

3 – 9-inch round cake pans

1 – 10-inch round cake board

VANILLA FROSTING INGREDIENTS:

3 C unsalted butter softened

6 C powdered sugar

5 tbsp heavy whipping cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

Pink gel food coloring

1 large piping bag with a star tip

2 medium mixing bowls

1 medium piping bag

1 medium piping bag with #17 tip

3-inch bubble heart cookie cutter

Valentine’s day pink and white heart sprinkles

1 jar of Maraschino cherries with stems

INSTRUCTIONS

CAKE DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 and spray cake pan with baking spray Using a hand mixer and large bowl, beat all cake ingredients until combined and smooth Divide the cake batter into two bowls. Mix in a few drops of pink food coloring into one bowl, leaving the batter in the second bowl white. Alternate the batters by scooping in ¼ C of colored batter into each cake pan on top of each other to create a tie-dye effect. Place into the oven and bake for 28-32 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.

FROSTING DIRECTIONS:

Using a standing mixer, beat all ingredients except for the color until combined and smooth but stiff with peaks. Scoop 2 cups of frosting into one of the two medium bowls, and 1 cup of frosting into the other bowl. Mix in 2 drops of pink gel food coloring into the bowl with the most frosting. Mix in 4 drops of gel food coloring into the bowl with the smaller amount.

BUILDING THE CAKE DIRECTIONS:

Scoop 1 C of white frosting into 1 side of the large piping bag with the star tip. Scoop 1 C of the light pink frosting into the other side of the same piping bag. Place one cake layer onto the cake board and cut the dome off the cake to make an even layer. Repeat step with the other two layers. Scoop 1 C of white frosting onto the bottom layer and spread evenly. Place the second cake layer on top and spread evenly 1 more cup of frosting. Place the last layer of cake on top and frost with remaining white frosting. Place the cake in the fridge to allow the base frosting to harden for about 30 minutes. Using the remaining light pink frosting, place into the microwave for about 10 seconds to soften it. Scoop into the piping bag. Scoop the darker pink into the other piping bag with the #17 tip.

DECORATING DIRECTIONS:

Using the piping bag with the lighter pink, cut the tip off the bag. Pipe drips around the edge of the cake. Sprinkle some of the heart sprinkles onto the drips. Lightly push the cookie cutter into the front center of the cake to create an outline. Using the darker pink frosting, pipe and fill in the heart. Using the larger piping bag with the star tip, pipe dollops of frosting onto the top of the cake. Add more sprinkles. Top with cherries and enjoy!

Looking to do something a little different for Valentine’s Day? Why not bake this delicious three-tier marbled cake with white frosting for the man you love?

Leave your vote -1 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 3 Upvotes: 1 Upvotes percentage: 33.333333% Downvotes: 2 Downvotes percentage: 66.666667%