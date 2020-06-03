How To Quick-fix Your Dry Hair Ends?

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Have split-ends become a daily nightmare? Has your hair had enough after years of bleaching, dying and almost daily-use of styling heat? Although you knew the horrible consequences and all the warning signs, you risked it anyway. Have you ended up with hair breakage and brittle split-ends and you are thinking of having a pixie cut to save this mess?

Wait and read the following tips for getting back your healthy hair and win the fight against your split-ends.

1- Take A Break from Heat-Styling

One trick is trying alternative styling techniques. For example, try a simple braided ponytail, or even just a braided updo. For inspiration, check out these Stunning No-Heat Hairstyles.

2- Start Taking Supplements for Hair Health

Most nourishment starts inside out, and hair vitamins directly affect the health of your hair and nails, too. Vitamin C, vitamin A, biotin, and the mineral iron will all lead to healthy-looking hair.

Also, Omega-3 keeps your hair from thinning out and can make hair look shinier by taking one to three 250 (mg) capsules of borage oil, or flaxseed oil, one to three times a day. However, for similar results without taking a supplement, increase the amount of marine proteins in your diet. This includes salmon, oysters, mackerel, tuna, and sardines.

You might also consider eating more antioxidants which make hair look better, such as walnuts, kidney beans, broccoli, blueberries, and tomatoes.

3- Avoid Washing Your Hair Every Day

Shampoo removes excess oil and dirt from your hair, but it also takes away sebum from your hair, which is a natural oil that makes your hair lively. Instead of using shampoo every day, try skipping shampoo for some days, or using baby shampoo and dry one, as both are mildly cleansing methods without stripping hair completely of its natural oil.

4- Air-Dry Instead of Blow-Dry

Blow-drying your hair makes your hair lose too much moisture. Wrap up your hair in a cotton towel and let it absorb the moisture for a few minutes, then let it air-dry. However, if you needed to blow-dry your hair, keep the dryer at least 6 inches away from your hair shaft for less damage.

5- Take Colder Showers

The hot water causes hair scalding. However, cold water has many benefits, like making your hair grow faster. If you needed to take a hot shower, make sure to rinse your hair with cooler water for a minute to refresh your scalp.

6. Use Essential Oils

Moroccan Argan Oil:

Applying a few drops of argan oil on the ends of your hair gives it a more finished and healthy appearance and prevent breakage.

Coconut Oil:

It is a natural emollient that contributes in hydrating dry, frizzy hair. It fills in the gaps in your tresses in case of any heat damage by heat or the sun, as it penetrates hair fibers. Try to give your hair a deep-conditioning treatment of warmed coconut oil once every week for best results.

Olive Oil:

It contains fats that can treat, protect, and improve the overall health of your hair. It also smooths every hair strand and improves the overall appearance of your hair.

To prepare these home remedies

1- Warm but do not boil around half a cup of desired oil.

2- Gently massage it into the hair scalp with your fingers and rub it down into the length of your hair for some minutes.

3- Cover your hair with a warm towel.

4- Leave for 30−45 minutes or overnight.

5- Finally, shampoo and rinse the hair thoroughly.

7- Using Egg and Mayonnaise-Based Mixtures

Eggs and mayonnaise are rich with protein, that strengthens the hair and restores moisture to brittle and dry split hair-ends.

To prepare these mixtures:

1- Whip an egg white with 2 tablespoons of water.

2- Apply the mixture to the hair and scalp.

3- Leave for 30−45 minutes or overnight.

4- Finally, shampoo and rinse the hair thoroughly.

Or,

1- Wet your hair with warm water and gently apply to it a thick layer of mayonnaise.

2- Gently massage it into the hair scalp with your fingers and rub it down into the length of your hair for some minutes.

3- Cover your hair with a warm towel.

4- Leave for 30−45 minutes or overnight.

5- Finally, shampoo and rinse the hair thoroughly.

8. Using a Banana Mask

Bananas are high in potassium which makes them suitable for treating dry hair. Bananas help prevent split ends, improve its texture and soften the hair.

To prepare this hair mask:

1- Mash one banana and thoroughly spread it on the hair, from roots to ends.

3- Cover your hair with a warm towel.

4- Leave for 1 hour.

5- Finally, shampoo and rinse the hair thoroughly.

