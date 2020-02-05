Meet Belarus, The Adorable Cross-eyed Cat

46 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The internet has gone crazy for yet another adorable furry creature – this time it’s Belarus, a cross-eyed cat that its new owner, Rachel, found at the San Francisco Animal Care and Control Center in the USA. How could you not fall in love with such an adorable looking cat, even if you can’t be 100% sure if he is looking at you or not. His eye “problem” is not that uncommon in human beings and is given the medical term of a “strabismus”, which is a fancy word meaning cross-eyed. The good news, and we’re sure you are all keen to know, is that this condition doesn’t affect Belarus’ vision and causes him no discomfort whatsoever. As for our mention of Clarence the cross-eyed lion, well you need to be of a certain (very old) age to remember him, as he was the star of a movie back in 1965 when, yes, they actually had films! He became a worldwide sensation, and that’s without all the help of the internet as social media. as that didn’t exist back then.

Belarus, on the other hand, has his own Facebook page and other social media accounts including Instagram where he has over 250,000 followers and YouTube, and his stardom is still in the ascendency. The wonderful thing about his popularity is, together with Rachel, he has hosted many charity fundraising events for the animal shelter that rescued him, so far raising more than US$4,000, which is a really impressive amount of money and a great way to say thank you for having saved his life and introducing him to his new “forever home”.





