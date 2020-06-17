The Cat Who Has Miraculously Changed Its Owner’s Life Dies

2 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Sometimes, all you need is something as little as a ginger cat to change your life. This is exactly what happened to James Bowen when he met Bob for the first time. Bob was no ordinary cat. He was a gift. At that time, James was trying to get his life back in order. He was a recovering heroin addict. Little did he know that meeting an injured and an abandoned street cat will heal his wounded self in ways that he never thought possible.

Both James and the little ginger cat needed help. They were both broken, but they healed each other. James needed something to look forward to in the morning, and Bob was what he needed. By taking care of Bob, he was taking care of himself. In James’s own words: “Bob saved my life. It’s as simple as that. He gave me so much more than companionship. With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I’d been missing.”

They rose to fame together. James Bowen wrote about his beautiful journey with Bob in a book called “A Street Cat Named Bob” and he followed it with a book series all about the cat and their life together. “A Street Cat Named Bob” was such a big hit that it was later turned into a movie starring Luke Treadaway and Bob, and directed by Roger Spottiswoode.

James Bowen announced yesterday that the beautiful cat, Bob passed away. Bob had a great impact on James’s life.

“The success we achieved together through our books and films was miraculous. He’s met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. There’s never been a cat like him. And never will again. I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him.”

They both had an incredible journey. Here are some of their most remarkable photos.

Goodbye, lovely Bob. You’ve touched and inspired so many lives. You will be missed.

