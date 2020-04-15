0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

There are many fashion bloggers on Instagram but not many of them can rock the internet like Chiara Ferragni with her ingenious family photos. For those of you who don’t know Chiara. She is an Italian entrepreneur and a fashion blogger who started her fashion blog the Blonde Salad in 2009 and launched her personal brand the Chiara Ferragni Collection in 2013. This 32-year-old woman is a huge success on the internet with more than 19 million followers on Instagram. She was ranked first on Forbes’s “Top Fashion Influencers” list in 2017.

Like many others, the life of the Italian fashion blogger was disrupted by the coronavirus. She didn’t let that affect her. She has started posting photos from the comfort of her home to document her daily life during the lockdown. Her photos show that the role of influencers is to inspire others during hard times. Being locked at home has not stopped Chiara from expressing her gratitude for being safe. Her words act as a reminder to anyone who is feeling down nowadays:

“Grateful. To feel healthy and to feel surrounded by part of my family during this lockdown. Miss my parents and my sisters but so grateful to have my son and husband with me 24/7. To all those who are as lucky as I am right now: treasure this time and transform it into quality moments that you’ll remember forever. To all those who are missing some beloved ones: be strong, hang tight and imagine the joy you’ll feel when this is all gonna be over. Even in the weird time, enjoy the ride and find a lesson for the next phase of your life. Make a list of what you’re missing and never take it for granted again. Life after Covid will be a new life for us all, and I can’t wait to experience everything with different eyes.”

Now, let’s take a look at some of her most popular photos:

#1 It’s breakfast time

It’s time to eat but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun. Those lovely photos of Chiara with her son and the dog simply remind everyone of the pleasure of staying home with family and enjoying something so taken for granted as breakfast.

#2 Kids love camping and so do we

Who wouldn’t love to camp in this cute little tent with their kid? Everyone, it’s time to get creative. You don’t need special equipment. Bring some bedsheets, maybe some ropes, and follow suit. I’m sure you’ll come up with something lovely. And don’t forget to take some photos.

#3 Dress up for spaghetti

You should never take spaghetti for granted. Eating spaghetti is always an occasion to celebrate especially for an Italian woman. Here is Chiara Ferragni eating spaghetti in her party dress.

#4 Smile

We all love our toys, and this photo is simply amazing because all kids deserve a photo that they will always remember. Chiara’s kid and his toys look amazing in this photo.

#5 It’s time for pizza.

Every day is a great day for pizza. Chiara has got talent. She’s not just an influencer and a fashion blogger. It looks like she is an amazing cook as well because this pizza looks delicious.

#6 Kids are cute

I love this photo because kids are cute no matter how they feel. I wonder why he is looking so sad today.

#7 I love this dress

It seems like this bright-colored dress is Chiara’s favorite. It’s the one she put on for the special occasion of eating spaghetti and it’s also the one she decided to wear in this photo to wish everyone a Happy Easter.

