“The eyes are windows to the soul” and “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” are among the many sayings about eyes and their mystery. You can tell whether a person is honest or not by simply looking into their eyes. Look at the eyes of any person and you can tell whether they are angry, sad, curious, or happy. The eyes can tell a lot of stories, stories that words, sometimes, fail to describe. The eyes of animals are no different. In this article, we’ve collected some of the most amazing pictures ever with the most curious, kind, and cute eyes.

#1 Ooooh Deer

Can you even believe that this amazing picture is not a real animal? This is an artwork made by derevschikova. It’s made of wool. Well, great work because this is one of the cutest little eyes I’ve ever seen.

#2 Tyger Tyger Burning Bright

The title “Tyger Tyger Burning Bright” is part of a famous poem by William Blake in which he praises the beauty of a tiger. Who wouldn’t? This beautiful snow white tiger with the cute, blue eyes will take your breath away, but I have to warn you that it is still a tiger. Approach it with caution. In the meantime, enjoy the photo from the comfort of your couch.

#3 Squirrels

Do you know that there are around 280 different species of squirrel? And we are so lucky this cute one with its small body, big eyes and bushy tail posed in front of the camera. Look at this photo. It looks like this clever squirrel knows that a photo is being taken. We think animals care about how they look as well. Don’t you think so?

#4 Good looking, Cute Deer

We cannot get enough of deer. This one is simply amazing with the eyes that wander far into the distance and you just cannot stop wondering what she is looking at. She may be looking at an ice cream, a delicious burger sandwich, a pizza, or maybe not. She is a deer. I think she is looking at a carrot.

#5 Cats Again

We think cats are the goddesses of cute. This beautiful photo from Reddit shows a brown skinny cat with catchy blue eyes. Who doesn’t want eyes like these? I personally want to carry this cat around, everywhere I go. It looks too small. It will probably fit in my purse.

#6 This Lovely Puppy

Looking good and following fashion is not just a human thing. This puppy is the queen of looking good. Don’t you just love how stylish she looks? It’s like she’s getting ready for her first catwalk ever.

#7 Eyeglasses Make Everyone Look Cute

Look at this, an advocate of eyeglasses has decided to get one for the dog because why not look alike? I simply love this one. This dog will definitely go places.

cute.eyesssss

#8 Tiger Again

Yes, because we believe not all eyes have to be cute. Some eyes are meant to inspire fear like the eyes of this tiger. It doesn’t even have to roar. By simply sitting there, it has the power to scare anyone. So, we’re telling you here. If you ever see those eyes outside of a cage, you know what to do. Run for your life.

Now, that’s you’ve seen all of those cute eyes. Tell us which one is your favorite. We would love to hear what you think. I personally love the stylish lady (#6). This puppy is simply a great example that you can look your best with simple efforts.

